Bank of Greece identifies systematically important institutions for 2025

The credit institutions that are considered systemically important and the safety reserve that each of them must have for 2025 has been determined by a decision of the Bank of Greece.

In particular, the following institutions were identified as Other Systemically Important Institutions (O-SII) on a consolidated basis: National Bank of Greece SA, Piraeus Financial Holdings SA, Alpha Services and Holdings SA and Eurobank Ergasias Services and Holdings SA, and on an individual basis the institutions: Alpha Bank SA, National Bank of Greece SA, Piraeus Bank SA and Eurobank SA. 

