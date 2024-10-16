Brussels airlines expands year-round flights to Greece

Brussels Airlines will operate flights to Greece throughout the year. Until recently, the Belgian airline offered seasonal flights during the summer. However, due to increased demand for travel between Greece and Brussels year-round, the airline has decided to expand its schedule.

During the summer, Brussels Airlines operated flights to nine destinations in Greece, including Athens, Corfu, Zakynthos, Rhodes, Kos, Irakio, Hania, Samos and Lesvos. The majority of passengers on the Athens-Brussels route come from Brussels (62%), with 21% originating from Athens and 17% using Brussels as a connecting hub to Athens.

For the winter season of 2024-2025, Brussels Airlines will offer four weekly flights to Athens. In addition to its own flights, Brussels Airlines partners with Aegean Airlines for joint flights between Athens and Brussels, available at both brusselsairlines.com and el.aegeanair.com.