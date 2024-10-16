Midterm budget plan submitted

Greece submitted its Medium-Term Draft Budgetary Plan (DBP) for 2025-2028 to the European Commission on Tuesday, within deadline, the National Economy and Finance Ministry said.

The ministry said that the plan confirms the fiscal numbers for 2024 and 2025, as reflected in the draft budget for 2025 submitted in Parliament on October 7.

This assures the international community as well that the target of maintaining primary expenditures within the margins set out in the DBP for 2025-2028 is feasible. All fiscal measures announced so far are included in the DBP for 2025, while detailed analysis is provided for reforms being implemented that agree with European priorities.

In addition, the DBP reflects the drop in poverty indexes and inequality indexes, as a result of the government’s new fiscal measures.