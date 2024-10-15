ATHEX: Bourse snaps losing streak on Tuesday
The Greek stock market appeared on Tuesday to escape the downward spiral it has been in almost throughout this month, partly thanks to the easing of concerns internationally about a major deterioration of the crisis in the Middle East. As it approached the bottom of its range of the last three months, the 1,400-point mark, the benchmark rebounded, but the same could not be said about turnover.
The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,423.74 points, adding 0.87% to Monday’s 1,411.49 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 1.11%, ending at 3,457.87 points.
The banks index improved 1.75%, as Alpha jumped 2.52%, Piraeus increased 2.07%, Eurobank fetched 1.61% and National climbed 1.46%. Public Power Corporation soared 4.21%, Aegean Airlines earned 2.25% and Sarantis advanced 1.87%, while OTE telecom parted with 0.63%.
In total 66 stocks boasted gains, 28 posted losses and 24 remained unchanged.
Turnover amounted to 105 million euros, up from Monday’s €80.8 million.
In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 2% to close at 195.79 points.