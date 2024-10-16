Titan joins forces with Terna Energy on waste management

The access to the production and use of alternative green fuels is the main lure for the participation of the Titan Group in waste management.

This is also the main motivation behind the group’s strategic cooperation with Terna Energy, signed three years ago, which has already begun to bear fruit.

Their joint venture has emerged as the preferred contractor for the development, management, operation and utilization of the new waste management unit to be developed through a public-private partnership in western Thessaloniki.

The scheme had submitted the only offer, estimated at 202 million euros, at the end of July, although other groups also took part.