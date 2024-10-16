Cyprus to launch its own satellite

Cyprus is making strides in space technology as the Cyprus Space Research and Innovation Center (C-SpaRC) prepares to unveil its first satellite, set for launch in 2026. This satellite will collaborate with NASA to study space weather and monitor environmental conditions, such as detecting wildfires from above.

The satellite will measure about 30 centimeters long and will incorporate advanced 3D-printed parts. George Danos, president of the Cyprus Space Exploration Organization (CSEO), emphasized that this project is the beginning of building local expertise in micro-satellite technology, which is increasingly essential for countries today.

The satellite’s development is part of a broader initiative to enhance Cyprus’ capabilities in the global space industry, which generates approximately 570 billion euros annually. Additionally, C-SpaRC recently acquired advanced 3D printing technology that will enable Cypriot companies to produce high-quality components for space projects.

Danos noted last week that the next presentation will also feature significant research results, showcasing C-SpaRC as a leader in international space collaboration.