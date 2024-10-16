Spatial planning: Balancing sustainability and local needs in Greek tourism

“The issue is not the existing legal framework but how we will implement and enforce it,” former prime minister Panagiotis Pikrammenos said during a panel discussion titled “A New Approach to the Existing Spatial Regulatory Framework,” at the Reimagine Tourism in Greece conference on Wednesday.

Moderated by Nektaria Stamouli, deputy editor of Kathimerini English Edition, the discussion followed a recent public consultation on a new special spatial framework for tourism, which has come under fire by critics who say that its one-size-fits-all approach fails to consider the effects of short-term rentals from platforms like Airbnb on local housing markets and tourism dynamics.

Pikrammenos emphasized that the current regulatory framework is outdated and must reflect the distinctive characteristics of each area. “There should not be blanket provisions; each area has its own uniqueness,” he noted.

The historical context of tourism’s impact was highlighted by Dimitris Athanasoulis, director of the Cyclades Antiquities Department, who noted its role in demographic growth and societal mobility in the islands. “Tourism has valuable effects that extend beyond a single sector,” he remarked, commending the government’s commitment to preserving local landscapes.

Nikos Zorzos, the mayor of Santorini, stressed the importance of spatial planning for “rational” development. He criticized the recent framework for being short on specifics, saying that “we face significant spatial chaos due to generalities in the framework and a lack of enforcement mechanisms.” Zorzos also called for local governments to be permitted to impose tourism fees to fund essential infrastructure improvements.

Giorgos Chatzimarkos, governor of the South Aegean region, reiterated the need for targeted solutions to the unique challenges each island faces. “For decades, we’ve faced the awkwardness of spatial planning. It’s time to rectify this,” he said, emphasizing the importance of improving local infrastructure and managing tourist flows, advocating for region-specific solutions rather than broad, all-encompassing regulations.

Organized by Kathimerini and its partners, the Reimagine Tourism in Greece conference is an annual event designed to promote sustainable tourism by bringing together leading thinkers, political and business leaders, and key figures in the hospitality industry.