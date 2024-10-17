Primary surplus at €8.7 bln in Jan-Sept

Greece’s state budget presented a primary surplus of 8.743 billion euros in January-September 2024, against a primary surplus target of €5.3 billion and a primary surplus of €5.98 billion euros in the same period of the previous year, per the preliminary data available for the execution of the state budget on a modified cash basis.

According to a National Economy and Finance Ministry announcement on Wednesday, the state budget balance for the January-September 2024 period showed a surplus of €1.57 billion, against a target for a deficit of €1.44 billion incorporated for the same period in the 2024 budget introductory report, and a deficit of €397 million in the same period of 2023.

The ministry noted that part of the 647-million-euro difference in tax revenues is accounted for in the fiscal result of 2023, while amounts concerning the time differentiation of the transfers to social security funds of €1.68 billion euros and the military procurement cash expenditure of €899 million (€2.58 billion euros in total) do not affect the outcome in fiscal terms.