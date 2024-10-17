Greeks spend $18 bln on new gas ships since 2021

Greek shipowners have spent an unprecedented $18 billion on newbuild gas vessels since 2021 as companies diversify their portfolios away from traditional tanker, bulker and container asset classes, according to new research published on Wednesday by VesselsValue, the data intelligence arm of maritime data and freight management solutions provider Veson Nautical.

The new report, “Greek Speculative S&P Investments,” which Kathimerini has seen, states that about $13.8 billion of that figure has been spent on 59 liquefied natural gas (LNG) vessels, and some $4 billion on 41 liquid petroleum gas (LPG) vessels.

This compares to Greek shipowners spending approximately $12.2 billion on 167 tanker vessels, $4.1 billion on 109 bulkers, and $3.1 billion on 39 container ships.

“In a decade defined by volatile markets and seismic shifts in shipping dynamics, Greek shipowners have taken bold investment stances that could shape the future of global trade,” says Dan Nash, associate director of Valuation & Analytics at VesselsValue: “Greek shipowners are clearly planning for future increases in gas and LNG supply in the global energy mix with these speculative investments.”