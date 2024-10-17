ECONOMY

PDMA holds successful auction for Greek government bond

PDMA holds successful auction for Greek government bond

An auction for a reissue of a five-year Greek government bond with an interest rate of 3.875%, maturing on March 12, 2029, was held by the Public Debt Management Agency (PDMA) on Wednesday, raising the asked sum of 250 million euros.

According to a PDMA announcement, the auction was carried out via primary dealers. Total bids reached €939 million, with the auction 3.76 times oversubscribed.

The uniform yield was 2.38%, up from 3.11% in the September auction. The settlement date is next Thursday.

Auction Economy

