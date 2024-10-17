ECONOMY

EU disbursement boosts Greece’s recovery fund absorption to €18.2 bln

EU disbursement boosts Greece’s recovery fund absorption to €18.2 bln

Following the European Commission’s disbursement to Greece of 1 billion euros in grants from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) on Wednesday, the total amount disbursed to Greece amounts to €18.2 billion, more than 50% of the total budget of the Greece 2.0 national plan.

This ranks the country fifth in absorption of RRF funds among the 27 European Union member-states, according to a National Economy and Finance Ministry statement. The disbursement followed the Commission’s approval of Greece’s fourth payment request for RRF grants, submitted in early June.

EU Economy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
ECB interest rates unlikely to fall below 3% in 2024, Stournaras says
ECONOMY

ECB interest rates unlikely to fall below 3% in 2024, Stournaras says

Letta and Draghi reports a ‘wake-up call,’ finance minister says
ECONOMY

Letta and Draghi reports a ‘wake-up call,’ finance minister says

Gov’t cuts 2024 economic growth forecast again amid EU stagnation
ECONOMY

Gov’t cuts 2024 economic growth forecast again amid EU stagnation

Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request
ECONOMY

Brussels OKs fourth RRF grant request

Europe’s strictest laws on control of prices
ECONOMY

Europe’s strictest laws on control of prices

Greece ranks 16th in EU in terms of net disposable income for households, ministry says
ECONOMY

Greece ranks 16th in EU in terms of net disposable income for households, ministry says