EU disbursement boosts Greece’s recovery fund absorption to €18.2 bln

Following the European Commission’s disbursement to Greece of 1 billion euros in grants from the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF) on Wednesday, the total amount disbursed to Greece amounts to €18.2 billion, more than 50% of the total budget of the Greece 2.0 national plan.

This ranks the country fifth in absorption of RRF funds among the 27 European Union member-states, according to a National Economy and Finance Ministry statement. The disbursement followed the Commission’s approval of Greece’s fourth payment request for RRF grants, submitted in early June.