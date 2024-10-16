ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Rebound extended on local bourse

The bourse session at Athinon Avenue on Wednesday practically picked up from where Tuesday’s session had left off, with further gains for the majority of stocks, led by banks, albeit, again, on reduced turnover. The market has already taken into account a rate cut by the European Central Bank on Thursday and is expecting the statement from Frankfurt as a compass for the months to come in this respect.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,430.09 points, adding 0.45% to Tuesday’s 1,423.74 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index expanded 0.64%, ending at 3,479.91 points.

The banks index improved 0.74%, on Piraeus growing 1.60%, Eurobank fetching 1.56% and Alpha climbing 0.70%, while National gave up 0.22%. Both Motor Oil and OPAP rose 1.46%, Sarantis advanced 1.10% and Public Power Corporation augmented 0.93%, though Cenergy Holdings parted with 1.32%.

In total 54 stocks reported gains, 36 showed losses and 33 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 94.7 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €105 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange rebounded 0.97% to close at 197.69 points. 

Stocks

