A luxury shopping destination

The revamp of the lower end of Syntagma ended up taking a year to complete. The new section of the central Athens square will be officially unveiled once the two fountains at the top of Ermou Street are ready. [City of Athens]

Luxury goods companies have been breaking one record after another in Greece in recent years, with sales in 2023, and even in 2022, when the market was under the influence of the pandemic, being higher than those of 2019.

In fact, Mykonos is no longer a pole of attraction, but Athens and generally the region of Attica are, since, apart from the center of the capital, well-known luxury goods houses are already located or are preparing to open stores at Astir Marina Vouliagmenis, followed by Riviera Galleria, one of the two shopping centers that will be located at the Elliniko development in southern Athens.

A clear indication of the new features that are now appearing in Athens is that in the special edition “Luxury Insights: The Era of Ultra Luxe Shoppers,” on the trends in tax-free purchases of luxury goods issued by tax refund provider company Global Blue, both Athens and Mykonos are included among the fastest-growing destinations for the super-rich, not just as tourism destinations, but also as shopping destinations.

Why do ultra-rich tourist-shoppers matter? They may make up only 0.1% of all those who buy tax-free, but the purchases they make correspond to 13% of the total value of tax-free purchases, while their average annual expenditure per capita is 160,000 euros.