ECONOMY CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Bank profits in crosshairs in Cyprus

Bank profits in crosshairs in Cyprus
PANAYIOTIS ROUGALAS

The future of a special tax on bank deposits paid to the state in Cyprus may be heading for a shift, though a final decision is not guaranteed.

The proposed change involves redirecting the 0.15% tax, which banks have paid into the Republic’s Fixed Fund since 2011, toward social policy and addressing punctuality issues. The matter now rests with Parliament, where a majority will need to approve the shift, followed by government approval if the measure passes.

However, leftist opposition party AKEL’s push to increase this tax due to perceived banks’ “over-profiting” could complicate the plan. If AKEL’s proposal raises the rate from 0.15% to between 0.20% and 0.30%, banks’ annual contributions could jump from 69.5 million euros in 2023 to nearly €100 million.

Such an increase might create challenges for banks to sustain these payments, particularly as their profitability, bolstered by rising interest rates, is expected to diminish with future rate cuts from the European Central Bank. Since 2017, banks have paid a total of €400 million in special taxes on deposits. The shift of the 0.15% tax to fund social programs is seen as a practical solution that could garner widespread support.

Banking Cyprus

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Cyprus banks told to cut their charges
CYPRIOT ECONOMY

Cyprus banks told to cut their charges

Mortgage subsidy plan in Cyprus
BANKING

Mortgage subsidy plan in Cyprus

Mortgage rates go up in Cyprus
BANKING

Mortgage rates go up in Cyprus

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years
BUSINESS

BoC back on ATHEX after seven years

Loan tranche reduction in Cyprus
BANKING

Loan tranche reduction in Cyprus

Bank of Cyprus plans to switch to Athens listing from London next month
ECONOMY

Bank of Cyprus plans to switch to Athens listing from London next month