Greek airports see passenger traffic rise 8.7% in Jan-Sept

Passenger traffic at 24 Greek airports rose 6.1% in January-September 2024 compared with the same period last year, the Civil Aviation Authority (CΑA) said in a report on Friday.

Passenger traffic totaled 9,984,655 in January-September, from 9,413,077 in January-September last year.

At all airports in Greece (24 managed by CΑA, 14 managed by Fraport Greece and Athens International Airport), passenger traffic totaled 65,133,705 in January-September 2024, up 8.7% compared to the same period in 2023 (59,901,542).

In September, traffic at the state-run Nikos Kazantzakis airport in Iraklio, Crete, totaled 1,413,761, up 6.6% from the same month in 2023, when it had totaled 1,326,028.

The Cretan airport led all other airports in September 2024 in terms of rise in passenger traffic.

Among state airports, the greatest passenger traffic rise in September 2024 was registered at the airports of Sitia in Crete (66.6%), Milos island (35.7%) and Kozani in Western Macedonia (35.2%).

The number of scheduled flights (domestic and international) at all 39 Greek airports posted a 6.6% rise in January-September 2024 compared to the same period in 2023.

A total of 489,694 flights took place in the first nine months of 2024, against 459,342 at the same period in 2023.