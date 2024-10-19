ECONOMY

Unemployment down 7.2% in September

The number of registered unemployed dropped to 776,326 in September, falling by 60,387 individuals or 7.2% relative to September 2023, and 67,216 individuals or 8% relative to August 2024, the Public Employment Service (DYPA) announced on Friday.

Of these, 57.7% have been on the DYPA unemployment register for at least a year or more, while 42.3% have been registered as unemployed for less than 12 months. Men make up 32.8% of the total and women make up 67.2%.

The 30-44 age group had the largest number of registered unemployed across all age groups, or 31.6%, while 46.5% of the registered unemployed had reached up to secondary or post-secondary education.

The number of registered unemployed receiving benefits in last month was 173,940, down 3.9% relative to September 2023 and 1.7% down relative to August 2024. Of these, 30.3% are men and 69.7% are women.

Economy Employment

