Cyprus reports rise in tourism arrivals

Tourism arrivals in Cyprus reached 3.27 million between January and September 2024, marking a 4.2% increase compared to the same period in 2023, according to data from the Statistical Service of Cyprus (CyStat).

This figure also represents a slight 0.23% rise from 2019, the year Cyprus saw its all-time record in tourist arrivals.

In September alone, 509,463 tourists visited the island, a 4.5% increase from September 2023. The UK remained the leading source of tourism, accounting for 35.5% of arrivals, followed by Israel, Poland, Germany and Sweden.

Outbound travel by Cypriot residents rose 11.4% last month, with Greece, the UK, Italy and Russia being the top destinations.

