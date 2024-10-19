ECONOMY TRAVEL

Air traffic control service is short-staffed

Air traffic control service is short-staffed

The understaffing of the Air Traffic Service and the sluggish renewal of the existing staff are the main reasons behind the delays seen at the country’s airports.

Panagiotis Psaros, president of the Union of Air Traffic Controllers (EEEKE), recently addressed Parliament with regards to new proposed legislations intended to speed up recruitment through the Supreme Council for Civil Personnel Selection (ASEP).

What he said is revealing: According to a 2018 presidential decree, the sector has 706 organic positions, of which only 600 are currently filled, while fully trained air traffic controllers do not exceed 500. Of these, dozens are expected to leave in the coming years.

