Cyprus civil servants get 1.5% raise

Cyprus’ House of Representatives has ratified an agreement between the government and trade unions to implement a general 1.5% wage increase for public and semi-public sector employees. The decision was reached with 25 votes in favor and 17 against, following a lengthy debate that revealed deep divisions within the legislature.

The law, which takes effect retroactively from October 1, includes a 1.5% salary increase for civil servants and pensioners, with the minimum annual raise set at 331.28 euros. The salaries of members of the Public and Educational service commissions will also rise accordingly.

DISY MP Harris Georgiades strongly opposed the wage hike, arguing that under the conservative party’s governance, cuts to public salaries were gradually reversed and allowances were reinstated. He noted that the public wage bill had increased by 35% in the last three years alone, reaching €1.1 billion, warning against what he called an “uncontrolled rise in public sector salaries.”

Socialist EDEK leader Marinos Sizopoulos argued that parliament should not have been involved in ratifying an agreement between employers and employees.

