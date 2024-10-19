SKY express lands Innovation Airline Award for second year in a row

Greek airline SKY express has received the Innovation Airline Award 2024 for the second consecutive year from the European Regions Airline Association (ERA), confirming the company’s commitment to integrating advanced technologies that improve its operational performance and contribute to the industry’s sustainability.

The carrier stated in a press release that the award highlights SKY express’ contribution to innovation, applying cutting-edge solutions that enhance its operations and provide an improved travel experience for its passengers. Digital transformation is a core pillar of the company’s strategy, shaping both its growth and its commitment to optimizing the airline industry.

The award ceremony took place on October 9, in Seville, Spain, in the presence of leading figures from the aviation industry.

George Lioumpis, General Manager of SKY express, commented: “It is a great honor for us to receive the ERA Innovation Airline Award for the second consecutive year. This recognition reflects SKY express’ commitment to utilizing cutting-edge technology to transform its operations, improve performance, and contribute to a more sustainable aviation industry. At SKY express, innovation is not just a goal – it is an integral part of who we are. This award highlights our ongoing effort to lead with excellence and enhance passenger satisfaction. We are proud of this recognition.”

Commenting on SKY express’ achievement, Montserrat Barriga, Director General of ERA, said: “SKY express has truly embraced the spirit of innovation, using cutting-edge technology to transform its operations and improve efficiency, safety and environmental impact. Their commitment to digital transformation, from paperless cockpit operations to AI-driven route optimization, sets a remarkable example for the industry. We applaud SKY express for its visionary approach and for being a leader in driving the future of regional aviation.”