Greece’s minimum wage to have grown 46% by 2027

A first round of dialogue with all national social partners is under way, with the main topic of discussion being how much and how the minimum wage will increase after 2027, Labor Minister Niki Kerameus said on Saturday in an interview with Mega TV.

Kerameus noted that the prime minister has already unveiled the four-year roadmap, underlining that the minimum wage will reach 950 euros in 2027, that is an increase of 46% from €650, which was the minimum wage when New Democracy took over the governance of the country.

Regarding the upcoming increases in pensions, which will be implemented from January 2025, the minister underlined the systematic efforts of the government, after the very difficult years of the economic crisis, to increase the overall disposable income of citizens and in this case pensioners.

As the minister said, there has been an cumulative increase that exceeds 13% over the last three years. In fact, she pointed out that from January 1, 2025, there will be an increase of 2.2-2.5% horizontally for pensioners, clarifying that the exact amount will depend on the financial data to be announced in November, “which currently appear to be encouraging.”