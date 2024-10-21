Abolishing tax extensions

The measures taken to curb tax evasion are gradually paying off and bringing fresh money into the state coffers. The time has come to put in order the process of submitting tax returns and the service to the citizen, a leading official at the Ministry of National Economy and Finance told Kathimerini.

The goal, as he emphasizes, is to put an end to the extensions and for the declaration submission process to be completed on July 15, without any surprises. This means that the Independent Authority for Public Revenue (AADE), accountants, agencies that send data to the tax administration, as well as the ministry that legislated shortly before the opening of the Taxisnet electronic system will follow a specific framework. Otherwise, they will face penalties.

It is not only the delay in the filing of data by the agencies, which in many cases continued to send data after the opening of the platform; it is also the errors that were found in the data. In the 2024 returns thousands of taxpayers were forced to submit amendments, as, for example, EFKA had sent incorrect data. Some 350,000 amending statements were submitted due to agency errors.