S&P retains Greek outlook as ‘positive’

US credit rating agency Standard & Poor’s (S&P) reaffirmed Greece’s investment-grade rating of BBB- with a “Positive” outlook on Friday night.

The next review of Greece’s economy by S&P is expected in spring 2025, and the rating agency may well proceed to an upgrade then, given the “Positive” outlook it maintains for the country.

The American agency refrained from issuing an updated report on the Greek economy, probably maintaining the same forecasts about it as the one issued last spring.

It had noted at the time that the tight fiscal regime would continue to spur a a reduction in the government debt ratio, a key factor taken into consideration for decisions on sovereign credit ratings.

S&P was the first of the three major US credit rating agencies to upgrade Greece to investment grade on October 20, 2023. Fitch followed suit in December and Moody’s is expected to make its final assessment in November. Moody’s has kept Greece one notch before investment grade but it upgraded it to a “Positive” outlook last month.

German credit rating agency Scope Ratings also placed Greece in the investment grade category in December.