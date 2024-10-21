Cyprus dams at critically low levels

Cyprus is grappling with a severe water shortage as the ongoing drought pushes the country’s dam capacity to worryingly low levels. According to Yianna Economidou, senior executive engineer at the Water Development Department, the dams are currently at just 27% capacity, down from 49% at this time last year, with levels continuing to drop due to a lack of rainfall.

Economidou told Sport FM Radio that if the dry conditions persist, dam levels could fall further to 22-25% by the end of autumn. Currently, Cyprus’ dams hold 78 million cubic meters of water, and the hydrological year, which began on October 1, has seen little improvement.

To address the growing crisis, the Department of Water Development is drafting an action plan for the Agriculture Ministry. The plan, which will be submitted to the cabinet includes short-, medium- and long-term measures aimed at mitigating water shortages that could intensify by 2025 and 2026 if rainfall remains scarce.

Economidou explained that the focus will be on conventional water sources, such as desalination and reclaimed water, particularly for agriculture. The plan also includes improving water supply and irrigation infrastructure.