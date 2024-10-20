Thessaloniki metro’s main line to launch on November 30

The main metro line in the northern port city of Thessaloniki is set to begin operations on November 30, offering residents and visitors a new transportation option along the city’s central corridor.

The 9.6-kilometer line features 13 stations, including stops at Venizelos and Agias Sofias. The expected daily ridership is approximately 254,000 passengers, with trains running every 2.5 minutes initially.

Trains will operate without drivers, but a human attendant will be aboard. Safety measures include platform screen doors to prevent track access, high-resolution surveillance cameras for real-time monitoring and emergency braking systems.

Final construction and restoration work is ongoing, with daily test runs taking place ahead of the opening. The metro is expected to significantly reduce traffic congestion, with a projected decrease of 57,000 vehicles on the road daily following the expansion to Kalamaria in late 2025.