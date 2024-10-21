Greek tourism revenue drops in August despite surge in arrivals

A tourist inspects his work while taking photographs of the Cycladic island capital of Ermoupoli in Syros on Monday, as Greece continued to grapple with a protracted heatwave that is expected to drag on until at least the end of the week. According to the national weather service, EMY, temperatures in northeastern and central Greece hit 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, and will remain at similar levels on Tuesday and through Thursday, with the Ionian islands, the Peloponnese and some of the Aegean islands also seeing the thermometer pass the 40-Celsius mark. Conditions will be only slightly more manageable in Athens on Tuesday, where EMY forecasts daytime highs of 38-39C, inching up to 40C on Wednesday. [NIKOS PANAGIOTOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS]

Tourism revenue in Greece decreased by 1.8% in August compared to the same month last year, despite a 6.6% rise in arrivals, continuing a trend seen in July. Data from the Bank of Greece shows that August’s travel revenue totaled €4.249 billion, down from €4.328 billion in August 2023.

However, for the January-to-August period, tourism revenue increased by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching €15.179 billion, up from €14.703 billion last year. During this time, arrivals of non-resident travelers rose by 9.9%.