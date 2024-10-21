ECONOMY

Greek tourism revenue drops in August despite surge in arrivals

Greek tourism revenue drops in August despite surge in arrivals
A tourist inspects his work while taking photographs of the Cycladic island capital of Ermoupoli in Syros on Monday, as Greece continued to grapple with a protracted heatwave that is expected to drag on until at least the end of the week. According to the national weather service, EMY, temperatures in northeastern and central Greece hit 42 degrees Celsius on Monday, and will remain at similar levels on Tuesday and through Thursday, with the Ionian islands, the Peloponnese and some of the Aegean islands also seeing the thermometer pass the 40-Celsius mark. Conditions will be only slightly more manageable in Athens on Tuesday, where EMY forecasts daytime highs of 38-39C, inching up to 40C on Wednesday. [NIKOS PANAGIOTOPOULOS/INTIME NEWS]

Tourism revenue in Greece decreased by 1.8% in August compared to the same month last year, despite a 6.6% rise in arrivals, continuing a trend seen in July. Data from the Bank of Greece shows that August’s travel revenue totaled €4.249 billion, down from €4.328 billion in August 2023.

However, for the January-to-August period, tourism revenue increased by 3.2% compared to the same period in 2023, reaching €15.179 billion, up from €14.703 billion last year. During this time, arrivals of non-resident travelers rose by 9.9%.

Tourism Finance

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Levies for tourism going up
FINANCE

Levies for tourism going up

Cruise passengers to pay up to €20 to visit Mykonos or Santorini
TOURISM

Cruise passengers to pay up to €20 to visit Mykonos or Santorini

Fees are increasing in tourism
TAXATION

Fees are increasing in tourism

Digital tourism to be financed by RRF
ECONOMY

Digital tourism to be financed by RRF

Tourists practically subsidized prices for the most vulnerable
FINANCE

Tourists practically subsidized prices for the most vulnerable

Abolishing tax extensions
TAXATION

Abolishing tax extensions