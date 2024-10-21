Gov’t spokesman announces price reductions, addresses Greek-Turkish talks

Government spokesperson Pavlos Marinakis began Monday’s press briefing by announcing the implementation of price reductions on basic consumer products in supermarkets.

“By the end of October, the first 120 product codes will have reduced prices, marking the beginning of this initiative, with over 600 product codes from various suppliers gradually being added,” he said.

He explained that price reductions for these initial 120 products will range from 6% to 15%, and supermarket chains have already provided the General Secretariat of Commerce with the relevant product lists.

Marinakis emphasized the government’s efforts to increase citizens’ disposable income, noting that the minimum wage has risen from €650 to €830, while the average wage has increased from €1,046 to €1,300. The goal is to raise these figures to €950 and €1,500, respectively, by the end of the government’s term. He also highlighted that the government has reduced 60 taxes.

When asked whether the government is optimistic or pessimistic ahead of Foreign Minister George Gerapetritis’ meeting with his Turkish counterpart Hakan Fidan, Marinakis responded that it is neither useful to be overly optimistic nor pessimistic.

“We certainly should not be naive. [Engaging in] dialogue does not imply making concessions or being naive. For us, the sole issue on the table is the delimitation of the exclusive economic zone (EEZ) and the continental shelf – nothing else,” he said. [AMNA]