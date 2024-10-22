PM: Greece on right track, not looking back

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis sent a powerful political message at an event hosted by the Ministry of Development on Monday, about the country’s economic trajectory, firmly rejecting any return to the financial crisis that ravaged the country in the previous decade.

Speaking on Greece’s new economic transformation, Mitsotakis emphasized the government’s commitment to maintaining political stability, boosting investments, and improving industrial productivity.

Addressing the key elements of this new productive model, he stressed the importance of three factors: predictable electoral cycles, political stability, and a secure parliamentary majority. These, he said, were essential for the country to achieve sustainable economic growth and avoid the instability that had plagued Greece in the past.

“The economic transformation we are pursuing cannot be achieved without these elements,” Mitsotakis said. “We will not go back to the situation we faced in 2010, a decade of crisis that caused immense hardship for Greece and its people.” He added that the country has already moved past the conditions that triggered the crisis, with stronger trust from international investors and financial institutions.

Highlighting Greece’s progress, Mitsotakis remarked that the country is now on a path of rapid economic growth, surpassing the European Union average. He said the government had combined fiscal discipline with dynamic growth, which has been key to securing Greece’s recovery. “We are moving fast to catch up with the EU in terms of productivity and competitiveness,” he noted. “Some still ask for a return to the fake prosperity of 2010, but I assure you: We will never go back.”

Mitsotakis also emphasized that true economic progress cannot happen without social cohesion. He called for addressing regional inequalities, particularly in the northeastern region of Evros, where Alexandroupoli has seen significant growth, while the rest of the area remains underdeveloped. “Economic progress must include social balance,” Mitsotakis said. “We must bridge the development gap within the country, and this will be a priority for the government moving forward.”

Government sources described the speech as a key part of the government’s broader goal to modernize Greece and position the country as a “normal” European nation after years of crisis. Mitsotakis’ focus on a productive transformation is aligned with the findings of the Draghi report on EU competitiveness, which calls for substantial investments in industry and technology to promote long-term economic stability.