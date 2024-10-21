PM: Greek economic recovery ‘irreversible’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described Greece’s economic recovery as “irreversible,” asserting that none of the factors that caused the country’s decade-long crisis are present anymore.

The Greek leader’s comments on the economy were made Monday afternoon at a Development Ministry event staged at the National Gallery on the country’s new productive model.

At the event, titled “Productive transformation, strengthening investment and industry, for growth and new jobs throughout Greece,” Mitsotakis noted that the country’s economy is consistently producing primary surpluses at a dynamic growth rate that far exceeds the European average.

The economy is capable of greatly reducing the country’s sizeable public debt at one of the fastest rates in Europe, while public revenues are rising despite the fact that taxes and contributions are falling, the Greek prime minister noted among a list of other positives.

The banking sector has been restructured so that it can fulfil its essential role of financing the economy, he added.