ECONOMY

PM: Greek economic recovery ‘irreversible’

PM: Greek economic recovery ‘irreversible’

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis has described Greece’s economic recovery as “irreversible,” asserting that none of the factors that caused the country’s decade-long crisis are present anymore.

The Greek leader’s comments on the economy were made Monday afternoon at a Development Ministry event staged at the National Gallery on the country’s new productive model.  

At the event, titled “Productive transformation, strengthening investment and industry, for growth and new jobs throughout Greece,” Mitsotakis noted that the country’s economy is consistently producing primary surpluses at a dynamic growth rate that far exceeds the European average.  

The economy is capable of greatly reducing the country’s sizeable public debt at one of the fastest rates in Europe, while public revenues are rising despite the fact that taxes and contributions are falling, the Greek prime minister noted among a list of other positives.

The banking sector has been restructured so that it can fulfil its essential role of financing the economy, he added.   

Economy Politics

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Tax deadlines tightened for public agencies
ECONOMY

Tax deadlines tightened for public agencies

Mitsotakis highlights benefits of Attiki Odos concession
ECONOMY

Mitsotakis highlights benefits of Attiki Odos concession

Tight, targeted spending, with a 2027 horizon
TIF

Tight, targeted spending, with a 2027 horizon

PM to unveil plan to boost pensions, spending power in Thessaloniki speech
ECONOMY

PM to unveil plan to boost pensions, spending power in Thessaloniki speech

‘Greece is out of the woods’
KOSTIS HATZIDAKIS

‘Greece is out of the woods’

Gov’t committed to controlling inflation, PM says
ECONOMY

Gov’t committed to controlling inflation, PM says