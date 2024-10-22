ECONOMY

Hellenic Public Properties utilization in final phase

The plan to utilize properties owned by Hellenic Public Properties has entered the implementation phase, National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis stressed on Monday.

Speaking at the 25th Prodexpo real estate conference, Hatzidakis highlighted that the plan involves grouping assets and creating holding companies in which private investors will be invited to participate.

The firm McKinsey has been selected to map, evaluate and appraise 36,000 properties. It is expected that 6,000 properties will be appraised, with up to 1,000 advancing for immediate development.

Hatzidakis also noted the ongoing Growth Fund tender for the concession of 22 regional airports, following the successful concession of 14 airports. In response to questions on housing policy, the minister mentioned the “My Home 2” and “Upgrade My Home” programs, funded by the Recovery Fund and the tax exemption for vacant properties leased for long-term rentals.

Hatzidakis shared that net property purchase revenues from abroad reached 2 billion euros in 2023, compared to €1.5 billion in 2019. While acknowledging the role of the Golden Visa, he stressed that Greece’s real estate investments remain below the EU average and should not be blamed for any market disruptions.

