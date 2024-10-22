ECONOMY

EU launches ‘Trusted Investors Network’ to boost tech innovation

European Commissioner for Innovation, Research, Culture, Education and Youth Iliana Ivanova inaugurated the establishment of a “Trusted Investors Network” during a press conference with Deputy Minister of Development and Investments Zoe Rapti.

The European Commission is joining forces with venture capital to support advanced technology innovation in Europe, aiming to bridge the continent’s competitiveness gap.

The network consists of investment groups that will co-invest with the EU in cutting-edge tech companies facing funding challenges.

These investments come from the European Innovation Council (EIC) Fund under the EU’s Horizon Europe program.

