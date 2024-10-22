PPC plans €500 mln senior notes offering for expansion projects

Public Power Corporation announced on Monday that it intends to issue and offer an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros in unsecured senior notes due 2031, subject to market conditions and demand.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund ongoing expansion capital expenditure projects of PPC and its subsidiaries and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

PPC intends to have the notes listed on the official list of Euronext Dublin and admitted for trading on the Global Exchange Market thereof, or on another appropriate trading venue in the European Union.

