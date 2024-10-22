ECONOMY

PPC plans €500 mln senior notes offering for expansion projects

PPC plans €500 mln senior notes offering for expansion projects
[InTime News]

Public Power Corporation announced on Monday that it intends to issue and offer an aggregate principal amount of 500 million euros in unsecured senior notes due 2031, subject to market conditions and demand.

The proceeds from the offering will be used to fund ongoing expansion capital expenditure projects of PPC and its subsidiaries and to pay fees and expenses related to the offering.

PPC intends to have the notes listed on the official list of Euronext Dublin and admitted for trading on the Global Exchange Market thereof, or on another appropriate trading venue in the European Union.

The first group includes 71 investors from across Europe, representing over €90 billion in assets, including venture capital firms, public investment banks, foundations, and corporate venture funds.

Energy

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greeks spend $18 bln on new gas ships since 2021
ECONOMY

Greeks spend $18 bln on new gas ships since 2021

Major rise in domestic gas consumption
ECONOMY

Major rise in domestic gas consumption

Energy transition bill at €436 bln
FINANCE

Energy transition bill at €436 bln

Skylakakis: Green electricity tariffs are not to be abolished
ECONOMY

Skylakakis: Green electricity tariffs are not to be abolished

Agios Efstratios becomes Greece’s first fully green, energy autonomous island
ECONOMY

Agios Efstratios becomes Greece’s first fully green, energy autonomous island

PPC chief wants EU-wide capital market unification
ECONOMY

PPC chief wants EU-wide capital market unification