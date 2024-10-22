ECONOMY

Greece’s medical tourism shows strong growth potential, says Deputy Minister

Greece’s medical tourism shows strong growth potential, says Deputy Minister
[Shutterstock]

Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti referred to the dynamics of medical tourism in Greece and its constantly increasing margins for growth, while addressing an event organized by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) on Kos and the local municipality.

Rapti said Greece is ninth in Europe as a medical destination, with potential for an even better position given the rising trend of annual international medical tourism, which is rising at double the rate of general tourism.

Tourism Health

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Greece reported BTV3 bluetongue in sheep and goats, WOAH says
ECONOMY

Greece reported BTV3 bluetongue in sheep and goats, WOAH says

Top Chinese vape firms research nicotine alternatives 
ATHENS CONFERENCE

Top Chinese vape firms research nicotine alternatives 

Tsiaras emphasizes need for EU funding to tackle zoonotic diseases
ECONOMY

Tsiaras emphasizes need for EU funding to tackle zoonotic diseases

App will process health data
ECONOMY

App will process health data

Authorities investigates meat price surge amid disease concerns
ECONOMY

Authorities investigates meat price surge amid disease concerns

August 15 festivities to go lamb-free as cattle plague outbreaks persist
ECONOMY

August 15 festivities to go lamb-free as cattle plague outbreaks persist