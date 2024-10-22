Greece’s medical tourism shows strong growth potential, says Deputy Minister
Deputy Tourism Minister Elena Rapti referred to the dynamics of medical tourism in Greece and its constantly increasing margins for growth, while addressing an event organized by the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) on Kos and the local municipality.
Rapti said Greece is ninth in Europe as a medical destination, with potential for an even better position given the rising trend of annual international medical tourism, which is rising at double the rate of general tourism.