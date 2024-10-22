Supermarkets agree to slash some prices by 6-15%

Supermarket chains are proceeding with reductions in the prices of basic products in response to a call by the Development Ministry.

By the end of October, it is estimated that prices on the supermarket shelves will have been reduced between 6% and 15% for 127 product codes, while more than 600 product codes of various suppliers will gradually participate in the initiative.

It is noted that the supermarket chains have already informed the General Secretariat of Commerce about the relevant lists of product codes.

The Greek Supermarket Association (GSA) said price reductions in basic consumer products have already begun.