ECONOMY RETAIL COMMERCE

Supermarkets agree to slash some prices by 6-15%

Supermarkets agree to slash some prices by 6-15%
[InTime News]

Supermarket chains are proceeding with reductions in the prices of basic products in response to a call by the Development Ministry.

By the end of October, it is estimated that prices on the supermarket shelves will have been reduced between 6% and 15% for 127 product codes, while more than 600 product codes of various suppliers will gradually participate in the initiative.

It is noted that the supermarket chains have already informed the General Secretariat of Commerce about the relevant lists of product codes.

The Greek Supermarket Association (GSA) said price reductions in basic consumer products have already begun.

Retail Economy Inflation

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Supermarket statistics point to food deflation in June, too
GREEK ECONOMY

Supermarket statistics point to food deflation in June, too

Gov’t wants EC intervention on consumer prices
CONSUMER PRICES

Gov’t wants EC intervention on consumer prices

Disappointing Q1 for retail
RETAIL COMMERCE

Disappointing Q1 for retail

Price cuts have taken effect
RETAIL

Price cuts have taken effect

More measures as prices rise
INFLATION

More measures as prices rise

Grocery spending rises €1 bln
RETAIL

Grocery spending rises €1 bln