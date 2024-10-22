Cyberattacks on Cypriot websites

In the past few days Cyprus has been hit by a series of major cyberattacks, targeting both government websites and critical internet infrastructure.

Six incidents have been recorded since Friday, affecting both public services and private businesses. These attacks, while disruptive, have so far been successfully countered.

The cyber assault began on Friday with an attack on the Hermes Airport website, which was quickly managed without affecting any airport services. Later that day, the Bank of Cyprus became the next target. Hackers attempted to carry out a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack, aiming to make the bank’s websites inaccessible. That same evening, the Cyprus Electricity Authority (EAC) was also targeted.

On Saturday, two more companies were hit – Cyprus Telecommunications Authority (CYTA) and the fuel company EKO Cyprus Limited – both of which successfully repelled the attacks without any impact on their operations. Government websites were also targeted on Sunday, in an attempt to disrupt the availability of public information portals. No other state websites or services were affected.