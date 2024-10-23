ECONOMY

Thessaloniki Metro on track for November 30 opening

The long-anticipated Thessaloniki metro network is finally set to open on November 30, according to Infrastructure and Transport Minister Christos Staikouras. He announced the date at the Southeast Europe Connectivity Forum II, noting that he has invited EU transport ministers to attend the inauguration. 

Staikouras emphasized the importance of the project for northern Greece and confirmed that plans are already under way to extend the metro to the Kalamaria district. He highlighted that the expansion is on track to meet its deadlines.

He also provided updates on other key infrastructure projects, such as the Thessaloniki Flyover, on which, despite challenges, Staikouras assured that progress has been made.

He outlined Greece’s broader transportation strategy, including road and railway developments to strengthen connections with neighboring countries. The projects, including the Thessaloniki-Alexandroupoli rail line, are backed by secured funding.

He also reiterated plans to launch a new national railway company by the end of 2024. 

