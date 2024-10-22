ECONOMY

New nationwide ban on livestock movement after sheep pox outbreaks

In response to new reported cases of the contagious sheep pox disease this week, authorities have imposed a 10-day nationwide ban on livestock movement.

A fresh outbreak with two confirmed cases has been reported at a livestock unit in Magnesia in Central Greece and in Stymfalia, in Corinthia regional unit.

The measure restricts the movement of sheep and goats for breeding, grazing or slaughter.

Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras said that the disease is highly contagious between animals but does not affect human health.

To contain the spread, emergency veterinary protocols have been activated in the affected areas, where inspections are under way.

Currently, 104 outbreaks have been reported, resulting in the culling of 17,500 sheep.

Tsiaras also postponed a scheduled trip to Morocco amid the crisis. 

