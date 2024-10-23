ECONOMY

New PPC Blue service for electric car owners

New PPC Blue service for electric car owners
[InTime News]

Public Power Corporation on Tuesday announced a new service for the charging of electric cars at public PPC Blue chargers and at home.

This is the bluePass service, which combines charging at PPC Blue public chargers with charging at home for a fixed monthly fee.

With the activation of bluePass in the myPPC app, drivers of electric vehicles can get an allowance of 50 kilowatt-hours every month for just an additional 20 euros on their monthly bill, for charging vehicles at all publicly accessible chargers in the PPC Blue network, with an additional gift of 50 kWh/month for charging at home.

At the same time, they can buy home chargers at a 15% discount and benefit from the possibility of their installation by PPC Blue. 

Energy Transport

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Transport company to harness innovative energy source
TRANSPORT

Transport company to harness innovative energy source

Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps
ECONOMY

Crackdown on rigged gas station pumps

Delinquency rife at fuel stations
FUEL MARKET

Delinquency rife at fuel stations

Ministry website launches new section on e-mobility
ECONOMY

Ministry website launches new section on e-mobility

DEDDIE proposes new measure against electricity theft
ECONOMY

DEDDIE proposes new measure against electricity theft

EU launches ‘Trusted Investors Network’ to boost tech innovation
ECONOMY

EU launches ‘Trusted Investors Network’ to boost tech innovation