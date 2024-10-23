New PPC Blue service for electric car owners

Public Power Corporation on Tuesday announced a new service for the charging of electric cars at public PPC Blue chargers and at home.

This is the bluePass service, which combines charging at PPC Blue public chargers with charging at home for a fixed monthly fee.

With the activation of bluePass in the myPPC app, drivers of electric vehicles can get an allowance of 50 kilowatt-hours every month for just an additional 20 euros on their monthly bill, for charging vehicles at all publicly accessible chargers in the PPC Blue network, with an additional gift of 50 kWh/month for charging at home.

At the same time, they can buy home chargers at a 15% discount and benefit from the possibility of their installation by PPC Blue.