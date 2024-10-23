DEDDIE proposes new measure against electricity theft

Electricity detected as stolen will be charged at double the current market price.

At the same time, those who commit electricity theft will retroactively pay for the stolen energy from the date the theft is considered to have started, while they will also cover the administrative costs for detecting the theft (labor, spare parts etc).

This is the proposal of Hellenic Electricity Distribution Network Operator (DEDDIE) to the Energy and Water Waste Regulatory Authority after finding out that the phenomenon of electricity theft has become more widespread and that the price of electricity that was set in 2017 as a “penalty” for electricity theft at present – because of the intervening increase in costs – is actually lower than the current market price.