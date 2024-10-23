Cyprus eyes tourism from the States

In July, Cypriot authorities made contact with Delta Air Lines, based in Georgia, with the aim of establishing a direct flight connection between Cyprus and the US. Efforts are ongoing, and not just with that airline. Targeting the American market requires coordinated actions that extend beyond the jurisdiction of a single ministry and involve many stakeholders.

One potential positive step in this direction could be Cyprus’ inclusion in the US Visa Waiver Program. This is expected to become a valuable tool for frequent travelers to the US by simplifying visa application processes.

If Cyprus is included in the Visa Waiver Program next year, as the authorities expect, it will support frequent travelers and encourage others to visit. Last year, approximately 5,530 visas were issued in Nicosia for Cypriots traveling to the US, and this year that number is expected to rise. This could lead to the much-desired passenger figures and the demand necessary for American airlines to establish direct flights.

The planning and approach of the relevant authorities play a significant role. Timing and momentum are of utmost importance, adding value to these efforts.