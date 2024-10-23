EU green-lights 40 million euros for Athens anti-flood work

The European Commission has approved the allocation of €40 million from its Cohesion Fund to finance anti-flooding projects in Athens, it was announced on Wednesday.

According to the Commission, the funds are being allocated to carry out on the 4.83 kilometers that represent the upper section of the Eschatia stream – a tributary of the Kifissos River in western Athens – a significant flood risk due to its course through densely populated urban areas and the profusion of buildings along its banks.

“Extreme weather events are becoming more intense and frequent. Thanks to this EU-funded project, citizens in Athens will be better protected against future flooding, ensuring that their homes, businesses, and regions are adequately protected. It will ensure the city of Athens becomes more resilient to the impact of climate change in the future,” said Commissioner for Cohesion and Reforms Elisa Ferreira.

The project will include the construction of underground culverts, rainwater drainage systems and the development of green spaces, providing flood protection for around 6 square kilometers of Athens.

Additionally, the Commission revealed that €69 million in Cohesion Policy funds have already been invested in anti-flooding measures in the area, benefiting over 300,000 residents.