Sheep farmers fear impact of slaughter ban on exports

As Greece approaches a peak export season for lambs to Italy, Germany and Spain, a ban on slaughtering small livestock due to an outbreak of sheep and goat pox has sparked concerns among farmers.

Agriculture Minister Kostas Tsiaras stated the ban will be reassessed in 10 days, but producers fear significant losses reminiscent of those experienced during the recent sheep and goat plague. The number of sheep slaughtered in 2024 has drastically decreased compared to 2023, indicating a severe crisis in the Greek sheep farming industry.

While market officials assure that supply and prices will remain stable, new regulations mandate strict protocols for transporting and processing milk in infected zones.

Outbreaks have been confirmed in several regions, leading to the culling of over 17,500 sheep. Farmers emphasize the urgency of resuming lamb slaughter to meet European demand, warning that prolonged restrictions could jeopardize Greece’s growing export market for young lambs.