Mytilineos re-elected to helm of Eurometaux

Greek businessman Evangelos Mytilineos, president and CEO of Metlen Energy & Metals, was re-elected president of Eurometaux, the EU’s non-ferrous metals industry association.

The renewal of his two-year term during the general assembly meeting comes at a critical time for the European metals sector, which is facing unprecedented challenges and significant opportunities, the company said in a statement.

Eurometaux said that during his first term, Mytilineos oversaw the group’s active participation in formulating the Critical Raw Materials Act, which underlines the vital role of metals in Europe’s strategic independence.

In the future, Eurometaux will focus on implementing the act, ensuring that the metals industries of Europe can handle the increased demand for raw materials needed in clean energy technologies.

Commenting on his re-election, Mytilineos said among other things that the EU has set ambitious goals for mining, processing and recycling.

“We have managed to bring the industry’s competitive ability to the top of the EU’s political agenda. Metals are the soul of Europe’s industrial strategy to promote green and digital transitions,” he noted.