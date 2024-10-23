ECONOMY STOCKS

ATHEX: Stocks yield more ground

The Greek bourse recorded a third straight day of price decline on Wednesday, led by banks that suffered from the concerns reigning across Europe as the day of the US presidential election approaches and the prospect of a rapid decline in interest rates that could compromise banks’ profits. Thursday will see the publication of the third-quarter data by Metlen.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index closed at 1,407.14 points, shedding 0.53% from Tuesday’s 1,414.65 points. The large-cap FTSE-25 index contracted 0.77%, ending at 3,405.84 points.

The banks index declined 1.47%, on Eurobank falling 3.05%, Alpha giving up 1.91%, National easing 0.71% and Piraeus conceding 0.54%.

Among the other blue chips, Titan Cement parted with 1.97%, Metlen and Viohalco slid 1.08% and Motor Oil diminished 0.87%. Coca-Cola HBC begged to differ, rising 0.42%.

In total 30 stocks boasted gains, 71 posted losses and 20 remained unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 118 million euros, down from Tuesday’s €132 million.

In Nicosia, the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.07% to close at 198.46 points. 

Stocks

