Foreign funds eye 17 startups

Seventeen Greek startups knocked on the door of around 60 international and Greek investors on Wednesday at the Athens Conservatory, in order to convince them to finance their idea to implement their business plans, as part of the Tech Tour South East 2024 event, organized for a third year in Greece and hosted by the Hellenic Development Bank of Investments (HDBI).

“There are a lot of active investors who are interested in investing in Greece and Southeastern Europe. We bring investors in contact with entrepreneurs by organizing tech tours all over Europe,” says William Stevens, founder of Tech Tour Europe, to Kathimerini. As he explains, from over 120 applications, the investors chose, after evaluation, to give the ticket for this year’s event to around 30 from Greece, Romania, Bulgaria, Croatia etc. They were on the radar of large investment funds that manage multi-billion-dollar funds.

Among them are the state fund of Abu Dhabi, Mubadala, which has invested in investment funds active in Greece and through the co-investment agreement it has signed with HDBI, Earlybird, which manages funds of approximately 2.5 billion euros, London-based ETF Partners, EBRD Venture Capital, as well as Aramco Ventures.

At the same time, other investment funds are exploring new opportunities, such as the American Almaz Capital, the French private equity Eurazeo,with funds under management of over €35 billion, as well as venture capital funds that have already invested in Greek startups, such as the Bulgarian Eleven Ventures, LAUNCHub Ventures etc.

ETF Partners is closing in on another investment in a Greek tech company, after its vote of confidence in Deep Sea Technologies and Hellas Direct. Of the 60 investors, approximately 35 were from abroad and the rest from Greece. They focused on 17 Greek startups: Triparound, Solmeyea, bespot, Centaur Analytics, AviSense.ai, BookWatch.com, Feel Therapeutics, Circuits Integrated Hellas, Oliveex, Intelligg, OramaVR, ComeTogether, Mood, EVO Human Performance, Finloup, Elvia Technologies and Clio Muse Tours.