Work about to begin on expansion of Athens Airport

It is estimated that the preliminary interventions will take place at the Eleftherios Venizelos Athens International Airport in the first quarter of 2025, so that with a time horizon of 2028, the country’s largest airport will be able to welcome 33 million passengers.

Its terminal will increase by 81,000 square meters.

The investment, amounting to 650 million euros, to strengthen the capacity of the airport is not only related to the fact that the capacity limits of the terminals have been reached, but it is also in line with the forecasts of the European Organization for the Safety of Air Navigation (Eurocontrol) for a continuous rise, albeit at lower growth rates, of flights to Greece at least until 2029.

