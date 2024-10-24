ECONOMY

Ferry workers extend strike through Friday

Ferry workers extend strike through Friday
[InTime News]

Ferry boats stayed tied at the country’s ports on Thursday and will continue to do so on Friday, after the union representing Greece’s seamen, PNO, extended a 48-hour strike that had started on Tuesday.

The union also said that it has not ruled out an additional extension over the weekend, which would jeopardize the travel plans of thousands of people ahead of the October 28 national holiday on Monday. It would also leave the islands without essential supplies and islanders with no sea connections to the mainland for an extended period.

In a statement on Wednesday, the leadership of PNO insisted on a meeting with Shipping Minister Christos Stylianidis to discuss the union’s demands, chief among which is the reintroduction of a collective labor agreement for the sector.

Transport Strike

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Court rules rail workers’ strike illegal
NEWS

Court rules rail workers’ strike illegal

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days
ECONOMY

Ferry boats to stay tied up at port for two days

Railway workers to strike Thursday over safety demands
NEWS

Railway workers to strike Thursday over safety demands

No taxis in Athens on Monday
NEWS

No taxis in Athens on Monday

No taxis in Athens on Thursday
NEWS

No taxis in Athens on Thursday

Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts
NEWS

Unions in Greece call widespread strikes, seeking a return to bargaining rights axed during bailouts