ECONOMY

Logistics attracts investment interest

The logistics and warehouse sectors of Greece continue to attract new investment capital – both domestic and international – with the country gaining international acceptance and attention as a strategic transit hub in Southeastern Europe.

This was the conclusion of the Committee of Logistics Members of the German-Greek Chamber of Commerce and Industry in a report recording all developments in the sector since the start of 2024. It also noted that the country’s strong geopolitical position and the continuous improvement of its infrastructure offset any negative consequences of geopolitical crises.

According to a statement, the committee members believe that continued investment in warehouses, coupled with efforts to address challenges, will maintain the sector’s growth in the coming years.

Undoubtedly, they noted, the initiatives for the sector’s digital transition, particularly the acceptance of electronic bills of lading, and the gradual implementation of electronic consignment forms contribute to the positive orientation of the relevant market, while the industry is moving methodically with the aim of reducing pollutants, in line with ESG principles.

