Metlen Energy & Metals announced on Thursday that its January-September turnover rose 3% to 4.2 billion euros, compared to €4.09 billion in the same period last year.

Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased by 6%, reaching €763 million, compared to €722 million last year. Net profit after minorities stood at €482 million, from €462 million in 2023 (+4%).