PM: Business growth must lead to higher wages

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, speaking at the general assembly of the Hellenic Federation of Enterprises (SEV) Thursday, emphasized that business growth must translate into higher wages for workers.

“Greece in 2024 bears no resemblance to Greece in 2019,” Mitsotakis stated, referencing his first of two election victories that returned his conservative New Democracy party to power five years ago.

He highlighted the country’s economic progress, noting: “Tourism is setting records, and exports of services and products now make up nearly 50 percent of GDP, with the contribution of industry and manufacturing marking a significant qualitative shift in the structure of our economy.”